Airgain (AIRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.00

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 3555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIRG shares. B. Riley upgraded Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Airgain from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.

The company has a market cap of $120.98 million, a PE ratio of 127.18 and a beta of 2.22.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 million. Airgain had a negative return on equity of 7.47% and a negative net margin of 6.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Airgain Inc will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Airgain by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 81,464 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Airgain by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Airgain Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.

