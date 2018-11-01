Airgain (AIRG) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.00

Airgain Inc (NASDAQ:AIRG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.00 and last traded at $13.90, with a volume of 3555 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on AIRG shares. B. Riley upgraded Airgain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Airgain in a research note on Friday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Airgain from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Airgain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.33.
The company has a market cap of $120.98 million, a PE ratio of 127.18 and a beta of 2.22.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Airgain by 144.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 81,464 shares in the last quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in Airgain by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Northpointe Capital LLC purchased a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $565,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC purchased a new position in Airgain in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.01% of the company’s stock.
Airgain Company Profile (NASDAQ:AIRG)
Airgain, Inc designs, develops, and engineers antenna products for original equipment and design manufacturers, chipset vendors, and service providers worldwide. Its products include MaxBeam embedded antennas; profile embedded antennas; profile contour embedded antennas; ultra-embedded antennas; omnimax high performance external antennas; MaxBeam carrier class antennas; and SmartMax embedded antennas, as well as automotive, fleet, public safety, and M2M antennas.
