Agios Pharmaceuticals (AGIO) Trading Up 5.4%

Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AGIO) shares were up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $65.87 and last traded at $63.06. Approximately 579,472 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 457,982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $59.82.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AGIO shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 6th. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Cann reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.34 and a beta of 1.73.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.62) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $40.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.47 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 51.71% and a negative net margin of 462.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 257.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.78) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher Bowden sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $136,051.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,956.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Maraganore sold 13,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.75, for a total value of $986,126.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,804.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,305 shares of company stock valued at $1,974,673 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,640,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $727,818,000 after acquiring an additional 41,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,248,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $273,601,000 after acquiring an additional 42,198 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,162,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $89,614,000 after acquiring an additional 430,216 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 626,603 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $52,779,000 after acquiring an additional 44,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 459.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 407,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,315,000 after acquiring an additional 334,617 shares during the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines for the treatment of cancer and rare genetic metabolic disorders in the United States. It is developing IDHIFA, a potent inhibitor of the mutated isocitrate dehydrogenase (IDH) 2 protein that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with advanced hematologic malignancies with an IDH 2 mutation; Phase III clinical trial for patients with IDH2 mutant-positive acute myeloid leukemia (AML); Phase Ib frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML with an IDH2 or IDH1 mutation; and Phase I/II frontline combination trial for patients with newly diagnosed AML.

