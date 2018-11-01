Affimed (AFMD) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Buy”

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Affimed from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. BidaskClub lowered Affimed from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Affimed to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Affimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.80 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.81.

Get Affimed alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AFMD traded up $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.71. 2,774,334 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,081,733. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.68 million, a PE ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.56. Affimed has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $7.35. The company has a current ratio of 5.36, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. Affimed had a negative return on equity of 74.04% and a negative net margin of 1,723.04%. As a group, analysts predict that Affimed will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 385.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 64,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 51,573 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Affimed in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Affimed by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 177,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 49,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Affimed by 28.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 319,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 71,545 shares in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Affimed

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which is in Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.