Affiliated Managers Group (AMG) Price Target Cut to $164.00

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank from $166.00 to $164.00 in a report released on Tuesday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 44.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AMG. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $195.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Affiliated Managers Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.50.

AMG stock opened at $113.66 on Tuesday. Affiliated Managers Group has a 52 week low of $110.27 and a 52 week high of $216.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.48.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.03. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business had revenue of $601.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. Affiliated Managers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group will post 14.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 28.7% in the second quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,906,740 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $432,145,000 after acquiring an additional 648,919 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 17.7% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 802,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,272,000 after acquiring an additional 120,592 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 91.0% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,844,000 after acquiring an additional 278,337 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 86.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 547,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,323,000 after acquiring an additional 253,376 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the second quarter valued at $61,787,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Affiliated Managers Group Company Profile

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an asset management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients, and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or subadvisory services to mutual funds. These funds are distributed to retail and institutional clients directly and through intermediaries, including independent investment advisors, retirement plan sponsors, broker-dealers, major fund marketplaces, and bank trust departments.

