Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 51,076 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 679,562 shares.The stock last traded at $36.47 and had previously closed at $35.32.

AJRD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.50.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 57.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Aerojet Rocketdyne news, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $182,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,302,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AJRD. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 230.1% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,560,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,866 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 197.6% in the second quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 1,324,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,051,000 after purchasing an additional 879,297 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne by 27.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,703,000 after purchasing an additional 768,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne in the second quarter worth about $7,081,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

