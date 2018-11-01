Aerojet Rocketdyne (AJRD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The aerospace company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a return on equity of 57.84% and a net margin of 3.11%. The company had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $479.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of AJRD stock opened at $35.32 on Thursday. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a fifty-two week low of $24.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

In other news, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $182,150.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 90,650 shares in the company, valued at $3,302,379.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AJRD shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Aerojet Rocketdyne from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aerojet Rocketdyne has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Aerojet Rocketdyne Company Profile

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

