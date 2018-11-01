Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.47 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,502 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,171 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,466,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $119,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $131,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of F5 Networks during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in F5 Networks in the second quarter valued at $211,000. 96.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FFIV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $211.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a $188.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F5 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of F5 Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F5 Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.94.

In other F5 Networks news, Director Michael L. Dreyer sold 5,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $1,039,427.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,039,427.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $413,257.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,175,827.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $175.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.40 and a fifty-two week high of $199.71.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The network technology company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $562.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.72 million. F5 Networks had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 40.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

F5 Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System (TMOS) that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic from virtually each type of Internet Protocol-enabled application.

