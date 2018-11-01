Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation (WAL)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 955 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $1,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $210,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL opened at $48.24 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $45.53 and a 52-week high of $64.06. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.47.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 39.69%. The business had revenue of $238.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $247.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Michael Patriarca acquired 2,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $100,109.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $415,172.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WAL. Wells Fargo & Co set a $66.00 target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. ValuEngine lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.80.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

