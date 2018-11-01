Advisors Asset Management Inc. Acquires 18,393 Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (WPM)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,393 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $1,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 29,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 428,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 39,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 313,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,912,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WPM opened at $16.43 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 12 month low of $15.18 and a 12 month high of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.24.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 36.76% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $212.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. Wheaton Precious Metals’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WPM shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.60.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. operates as a silver and gold streaming company in Canada and internationally. It has streaming agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

See Also: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.