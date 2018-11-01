Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) Price Target Cut to $26.00

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Cowen from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Cowen’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Advanced Micro Devices to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Northland Securities upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Advanced Micro Devices to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.52.

AMD opened at $18.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a PE ratio of 227.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 3.11. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52-week low of $9.04 and a 52-week high of $34.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, insider Mark D. Papermaster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.17, for a total value of $1,308,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,262,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,031,721.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP James Robert Anderson sold 22,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $434,229.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 355,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,805,743.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,740,400 shares of company stock valued at $59,709,371. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 30,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 17,334 shares in the last quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,089,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,207,178 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,290,000 after buying an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,987,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 734.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 37,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,151,000 after buying an additional 32,807 shares in the last quarter. 66.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The company's products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

