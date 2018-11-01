Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. First Analysis boosted their target price on Advanced Disposal Services to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Advanced Disposal Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a weight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.86.

Shares of NYSE ADSW traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. 13,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,565. Advanced Disposal Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.

Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Advanced Disposal Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 5.68%. The company had revenue of $400.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Disposal Services will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 1,329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.

