Advanced Disposal Services (ADSW) Given “Buy” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their buy rating on shares of Advanced Disposal Services (NYSE:ADSW) in a report released on Wednesday morning.
A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. First Analysis boosted their target price on Advanced Disposal Services to $32.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut Advanced Disposal Services from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Advanced Disposal Services in a report on Friday, October 12th. They set a weight rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Advanced Disposal Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.86.
Shares of NYSE ADSW traded down $0.89 on Wednesday, reaching $26.20. 13,221 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,565. Advanced Disposal Services has a fifty-two week low of $21.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.61.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ADSW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Advanced Disposal Services by 1,329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 6,849 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $230,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Advanced Disposal Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.76% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Disposal Services
Advanced Disposal Services, Inc provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, and disposal services. It is involved in the curbside collection of residential refuse from small carts or containers into collection vehicles for transport to a disposal/recycling site. The company also supplies commercial and industrial customers with waste containers; rents or sells compactors to large waste generators; and provides roll-off containers, as well as waste collection, transportation, and disposal services to construction and demolition sites.
