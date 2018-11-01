ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $200.00.

Several analysts recently commented on ADDYY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of ADIDAS AG/S from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th.

Get ADIDAS AG/S alerts:

Shares of ADIDAS AG/S stock traded down $1.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.69. The company had a trading volume of 36,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,368. ADIDAS AG/S has a twelve month low of $98.23 and a twelve month high of $133.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.05.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. On average, analysts forecast that ADIDAS AG/S will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADDYY. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 41,462.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 9,951 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in ADIDAS AG/S during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

ADIDAS AG/S Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for ADIDAS AG/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADIDAS AG/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.