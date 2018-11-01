ADIDAS AG/S (ADDYY) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Adidas is a leading brand in the sporting goods market with strong positions in footwear, apparel and hardware. Adidas products offer technological innovations and cutting-edge designs to athletes of all skill levels who aspire to achieve peak performance. The adidas brand is structured in three divisions: Forever Sport, Originals and adidas Equipment. “

A number of other brokerages have also commented on ADDYY. ValuEngine raised shares of ADIDAS AG/S from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of ADIDAS AG/S from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ADIDAS AG/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $183.67.

Shares of ADDYY stock opened at $117.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.05. ADIDAS AG/S has a 12 month low of $98.23 and a 12 month high of $133.01.

ADIDAS AG/S (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. ADIDAS AG/S had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Analysts anticipate that ADIDAS AG/S will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 41,462.5% in the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the second quarter worth $227,000. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of ADIDAS AG/S in the third quarter worth $209,000. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in shares of ADIDAS AG/S by 36.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartwell J M Limited Partnership raised its position in ADIDAS AG/S by 13.2% during the second quarter. Hartwell J M Limited Partnership now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and hardware, such as bags and balls under the adidas, Reebok, and adidas Golf brands. The company is also involved in Y-3 label business activities; and the operation of Runtastic, a digital health and fitness space.

