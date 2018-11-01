Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $10.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) to report sales of $10.10 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Adamas Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.00 million and the lowest is $9.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $33.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.23 million to $36.12 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $95.31 million, with estimates ranging from $75.00 million to $116.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adamas Pharmaceuticals.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.15. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 104.86% and a negative net margin of 1,138.59%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America cut Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

In other news, CFO Alfred G. Merriweather sold 1,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $31,934.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $488,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,627 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 7,606 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADMS opened at $16.55 on Thursday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $467.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 9.74 and a current ratio of 9.92.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, develops, and sells therapies for chronic neurologic disorders. The company's approved/commercial product is GOCOVRI, an amantadine therapy for the treatment of levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease. Its partnered approved/commercial products include Namzaric (memantine hydrochloride extended-release and donepezil hydrochloride) capsules; and Namenda XR (memantine hydrochloride) extended release capsules for the treatment of moderate to severe Alzheimer's disease.

