Acxiom Co. (ACXM) Shares Sold by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN cut its holdings in Acxiom Co. (NASDAQ:ACXM) by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 5,780 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Acxiom were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Acxiom by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,648,550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $259,023,000 after buying an additional 293,817 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Acxiom by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,176,668 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $214,940,000 after buying an additional 254,869 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Acxiom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,238,319 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,988,000 after buying an additional 118,319 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its position in Acxiom by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,218,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $66,431,000 after buying an additional 31,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Acxiom by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 591,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,716,000 after buying an additional 39,678 shares in the last quarter. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACXM. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Acxiom from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Acxiom in a research report on Sunday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Acxiom from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Acxiom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Acxiom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Acxiom currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.00.

ACXM stock opened at $48.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.18, a P/E/G ratio of 29.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Acxiom Co. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $51.51.

Acxiom (NASDAQ:ACXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The information technology services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $227.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.26 million. Acxiom had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 2.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Acxiom Co. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Acxiom news, CFO Warren Jenson sold 72,783 shares of Acxiom stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total transaction of $3,136,947.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 234,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,111,777.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider James F. Arra sold 5,000 shares of Acxiom stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.52, for a total value of $217,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,181,414.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acxiom

Acxiom Corporation operates a technology and enablement services company in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Connectivity, Audience Solutions, and Marketing Services. The Connectivity segment provides a foundational identity resolution layer, which enables its clients to identify and reach consumers across channels and measure the impact of marketing on sales.

