Acme United Co. (ACU) Shares Bought by Capital Management Corp VA

Capital Management Corp VA raised its holdings in shares of Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) by 5.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 309,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,839 shares during the quarter. Capital Management Corp VA owned 0.09% of Acme United worth $6,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 0.4% during the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 616,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,125,000 after buying an additional 2,531 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 32.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, CEO Walter C. Johnsen sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $266,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,373 shares in the company, valued at $7,023,480.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd.

ACU opened at $17.36 on Thursday. Acme United Co. has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $25.55.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $34.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.30 million. Acme United had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 1st.

Acme United

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, and sharpening products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, shears, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, lettering products, and math tools under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand.

