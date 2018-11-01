Accuvest Global Advisors Acquires New Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM)

Accuvest Global Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. Accuvest Global Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 21,736,475.0% during the second quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,477,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,450,000 after buying an additional 3,477,836 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $9,555,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,207,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,258,000 after buying an additional 205,574 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at about $6,341,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,574,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,087,000 after buying an additional 97,110 shares in the last quarter.

GEM stock opened at $29.94 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $39.44.

