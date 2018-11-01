ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) Chairman Buys $50,542.84 in Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Chairman Boris Elisman acquired 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $50,542.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 798,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,167,639.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of ACCO stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 65,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,362. The company has a market capitalization of $852.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $14.63.
ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $507.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.26 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.30%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 90.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 11.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.
About ACCO Brands
ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.
