ACCO Brands Co. (ACCO) Chairman Buys $50,542.84 in Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Chairman Boris Elisman acquired 6,547 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.72 per share, with a total value of $50,542.84. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 798,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,167,639.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ACCO stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $8.48. The stock had a trading volume of 65,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,362. The company has a market capitalization of $852.29 million, a PE ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $507.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.26 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 17.30%. ACCO Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.17%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACCO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.40.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACCO. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at $140,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of ACCO Brands in the second quarter valued at $183,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 27.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 90.3% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,907 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 11.9% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets, consumer and business products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company offers school notebooks, calendars, and whiteboards; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; stapling, punching, laminating, binding, and shredding products; do-it-yourself tools; and computer accessories and others, which are primarily used in schools, homes, and businesses.

