Access National (ANCX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

The analysts wrote, “ANCX reported a strong 3Q18, in our view, with annualized growth of 22% in loans and 25% in deposits (excluding brokered deposits) and a stable net interest margin (NIM).””

ANCX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Access National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Access National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Access National from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Access National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Access National in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.80.

Access National stock opened at $25.97 on Tuesday. Access National has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $30.40. The company has a market capitalization of $537.31 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Access National (NASDAQ:ANCX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Access National had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 8.26%. The business had revenue of $31.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Access National will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Research & Management Co. boosted its holdings in Access National by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 14,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Access National during the 2nd quarter worth $466,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Access National during the 1st quarter worth $725,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Access National by 209.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Access National by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 29,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. 43.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Access National Company Profile

Access National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Access National Bank that provides credit, deposit, mortgage, and wealth management services to small and medium sized businesses, professionals, and associated individuals primarily in the greater Washington, DC Metropolitan Area. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Wealth Management.

