Acceleron Pharma (XLRN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 million. Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 807.36% and a negative return on equity of 31.95%. Acceleron Pharma’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.65) EPS.

NASDAQ XLRN opened at $50.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.94 and a beta of 1.38. Acceleron Pharma has a 1-year low of $32.53 and a 1-year high of $59.59.

In related news, CFO Kevin F. Mclaughlin sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,047,706. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XLRN shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 22nd. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Cann reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Acceleron Pharma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.30.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

