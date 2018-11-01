Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 79,362 Shares of PRA Health Sciences Inc (PRAH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in PRA Health Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:PRAH) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 932,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 79,362 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PRA Health Sciences were worth $102,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PRAH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 444,854 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $36,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 18.0% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 319,330 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,491,000 after acquiring an additional 48,660 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the first quarter valued at $395,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PRA Health Sciences by 32.9% during the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 65,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 16,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of PRA Health Sciences during the second quarter valued at $572,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRAH. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Mizuho set a $100.00 price target on PRA Health Sciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. Barclays raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded PRA Health Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on PRA Health Sciences from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.50.

In related news, major shareholder Pra Investors L.P. Kkr sold 6,500,000 shares of PRA Health Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.01, for a total value of $656,565,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ PRAH opened at $96.87 on Thursday. PRA Health Sciences Inc has a one year low of $76.39 and a one year high of $112.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

PRA Health Sciences (NASDAQ:PRAH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. PRA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 24.52% and a net margin of 4.25%. The company had revenue of $717.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.63 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. PRA Health Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PRA Health Sciences Inc will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

PRA Health Sciences, Inc, a contract research organization, provides outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Clinical Research and Data Solutions. The Clinical Research segment offers product registration services, including clinical trial management, project management, regulatory affairs, therapeutic expertise, clinical operations, data and programming, safety and risk management, biostatistics and medical writing, quality assurance, and late phase services.

