Acadian Asset Management LLC Sells 108,599 Shares of Haemonetics Co. (HAE)

Acadian Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 779,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 108,599 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 1.51% of Haemonetics worth $89,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HAE. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,396 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 4.8% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 110,980 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 37.8% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Haemonetics by 3.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 446,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $32,662,000 after acquiring an additional 16,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Haemonetics in the first quarter worth about $8,313,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Haemonetics alerts:

In related news, CFO William P. Mr. Burke sold 841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total transaction of $39,325.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pedro P. Granadillo sold 30,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.83, for a total value of $3,447,047.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,275 shares of company stock worth $4,069,830. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HAE. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Haemonetics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Haemonetics in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Haemonetics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.67.

HAE opened at $104.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 55.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Haemonetics Co. has a twelve month low of $46.25 and a twelve month high of $117.56.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $229.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.52 million. Haemonetics had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 2.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. The company operates through five segments: North America Plasma; Americas Blood Center and Hospital; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Japan. It offers automated plasma collection devices and related disposables, including NexSys PCS plasmapheresis system and PCS2 equipment and disposables, plasma collection containers, and intravenous solutions, as well as information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE).

Receive News & Ratings for Haemonetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haemonetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.