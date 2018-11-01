Acadian Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Churchill Downs, Inc. (CHDN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 272,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,701 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Churchill Downs were worth $75,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $120,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in Churchill Downs in the second quarter valued at about $239,000. 69.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Churchill Downs stock opened at $249.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.95. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.65 and a 1-year high of $314.60.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $7.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.43 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $379.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.30 million. Churchill Downs had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Churchill Downs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Churchill Downs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $325.00 target price on Churchill Downs and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Churchill Downs presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $316.67.

Churchill Downs Profile

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, TwinSpires, and Other Investments segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 11 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 12 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

