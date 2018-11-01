ABIOMED, Inc. (ABMD) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ABIOMED, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 177,253 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,284 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in ABIOMED were worth $79,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in ABIOMED during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in ABIOMED in the third quarter worth approximately $162,000. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. bought a new stake in ABIOMED in the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Finally, Rampart Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in ABIOMED in the second quarter worth approximately $175,000. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABMD stock opened at $341.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.03. ABIOMED, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.12 and a 12 month high of $459.75.

Several analysts have commented on ABMD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ABIOMED from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABIOMED from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $457.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ABIOMED from $370.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $384.38.

In related news, VP Michael G. Howley sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.50, for a total transaction of $4,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,172,605. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew J. Greenfield sold 4,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total transaction of $1,753,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

About ABIOMED

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5 catheter, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors for use in interventional cardiology; and Impella CP, a device used by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab and cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

