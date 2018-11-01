Abacus Planning Group Inc. Has $310,000 Holdings in AFLAC Incorporated (AFL)

Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 4.2% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,323,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,042,000 after purchasing an additional 253,241 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 1.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,324,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,055,000 after purchasing an additional 68,747 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 9.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,560,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 385,727 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 2.8% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,922,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,759,000 after purchasing an additional 105,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of AFLAC by 5.2% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,637,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,488,000 after purchasing an additional 178,530 shares during the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AFL opened at $43.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. AFLAC Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.41 and a twelve month high of $48.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.92.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.04. AFLAC had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 21st will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 20th. AFLAC’s payout ratio is presently 30.59%.

In related news, Director Douglas Wayne Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.52, for a total value of $93,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,389,040.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total transaction of $69,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,590.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AFL shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AFLAC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 14th. Sandler O’Neill set a $50.00 price target on AFLAC and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of AFLAC in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. B. Riley raised their price target on AFLAC from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AFLAC from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiary, American Family Life Assurance Company of Columbus, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

