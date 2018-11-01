AAON (AAON) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01), Briefing.com reports. AAON had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $112.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AAON traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $37.93. 463,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,893. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.88. AAON has a 1-year low of $29.05 and a 1-year high of $43.30.

In other AAON news, Director Jack E. Short sold 5,851 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.45, for a total transaction of $236,672.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,976.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Gary D. Fields sold 1,600 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.70, for a total value of $61,920.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,343 shares in the company, valued at $980,774.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,984 shares of company stock worth $534,797 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,684 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. OppenheimerFunds Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 8,568 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,604 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,170 shares during the period. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AAON by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares during the period. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAON shares. BidaskClub downgraded AAON from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 5th.

AAON Company Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. It offers rooftop units, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, self-contained units, and coils.

