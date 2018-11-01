AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF (EEMD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10

AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:EEMD) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, November 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 1st.

Shares of EEMD stock remained flat at $$21.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061. AAM S&P Emerging Markets High Dividend Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.20 and a 12-month high of $28.41.

