AA (AA) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about AA (LON:AA) have trended somewhat positive on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. AA earned a daily sentiment score of 2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AA shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of AA to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 130 ($1.70) in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AA in a report on Monday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of AA in a report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AA to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a report on Monday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. AA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 108.60 ($1.42).

Shares of AA stock traded up GBX 3.60 ($0.05) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 103.70 ($1.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 859,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. AA has a 52 week low of GBX 69.92 ($0.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 274.20 ($3.58).

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 4th will be paid a GBX 0.60 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%.

In other news, insider Mark Brooker purchased 19,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £19,989.84 ($26,120.27). Also, insider Steve Barber purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 105 ($1.37) per share, for a total transaction of £52,500 ($68,600.55).

AA Company Profile

AA plc provides roadside assistance, insurance, and driving services in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Roadside and Insurance. The company's roadside assistance services include breakdowns cover for cars, motorcycles, caravans, vans, campervans, and towing; vehicle inspections, tires, and connected car services; operates driving schools that provide driver training and educative programs, and hotels.

