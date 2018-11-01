A P. Shukis Sells 784 Shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (DRQ) Stock

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Director A P. Shukis sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.60, for a total value of $32,614.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,478 shares in the company, valued at $643,884.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Dril-Quip stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 163.69 and a beta of 0.91. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.40 and a twelve month high of $58.95.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.96 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 23.34%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Dril-Quip declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

DRQ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. ValuEngine raised Dril-Quip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $40.00 price target on Dril-Quip and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. B. Riley cut Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Dril-Quip from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 46.9% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,085,527 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,796,000 after purchasing an additional 346,745 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 19.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $936,000 after acquiring an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 23.0% in the second quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 72,273 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 13,525 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Dril-Quip in the second quarter worth about $5,140,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Dril-Quip by 148.7% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,529 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares in the last quarter.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services onshore and offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.