A-Mark Precious Metals (AMRK) vs. Diamcor Mining (DMIFF) Financial Survey

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) and Diamcor Mining (OTCMKTS:DMIFF) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares A-Mark Precious Metals and Diamcor Mining’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio A-Mark Precious Metals $7.61 billion 0.01 -$3.39 million ($0.06) -213.83 Diamcor Mining $4.52 million 3.41 N/A N/A N/A

Diamcor Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than A-Mark Precious Metals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.3% of A-Mark Precious Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.5% of A-Mark Precious Metals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

A-Mark Precious Metals has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diamcor Mining has a beta of 3.08, indicating that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares A-Mark Precious Metals and Diamcor Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets A-Mark Precious Metals -0.04% -0.62% -0.07% Diamcor Mining N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for A-Mark Precious Metals and Diamcor Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score A-Mark Precious Metals 0 1 0 0 2.00 Diamcor Mining 0 0 1 0 3.00

A-Mark Precious Metals presently has a consensus target price of $16.50, indicating a potential upside of 28.60%. Given A-Mark Precious Metals’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe A-Mark Precious Metals is more favorable than Diamcor Mining.

Dividends

A-Mark Precious Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Diamcor Mining does not pay a dividend. A-Mark Precious Metals pays out -266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. A-Mark Precious Metals has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company worldwide. The company offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as distributes gold and silver coins and bars from sovereign and private mints. It also provides loans on precious metals, and rare coins and other collectibles collateral to coin dealers, collectors, and investors; storage solutions for precious metals and numismatic coins for financial institutions, dealers, investors, and collectors; and a range of logistics services, including storage, shipping, handling, receiving, processing, and inventorying of precious metals and custom coins. In addition, the company offers custom fabricated silver bullion and other specialty products, as well as various services comprising consignment and customized finance programs. It serves mints, manufacturers and fabricators, refiners, coin and bullion dealers, e-commerce retailers, banks and other financial institutions, commodity brokerage houses, industrial users of precious metals, investors, and collectors. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

Diamcor Mining Company Profile

Diamcor Mining Inc., a junior mining and exploration company, identifies, acquires, explores for, evaluates, operates, and develops diamond based resource properties. It holds interests in the Krone-Endora at Venetia project that consists of Krone 104MS and Endora 66MS farms covering a combined surface area of approximately 5,888 hectares located in South Africa. The company is based in Kelowna, Canada.

