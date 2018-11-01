9,150 Shares in 1st Tr LARGE Ca/COM (FTA) Purchased by Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware

Reliance Trust Co. of Delaware purchased a new position in 1st Tr LARGE Ca/COM (BMV:FTA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FTA. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 1st Tr LARGE Ca/COM by 5,116.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,677 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of 1st Tr LARGE Ca/COM by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 731,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after purchasing an additional 23,689 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Tr LARGE Ca/COM by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 526,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,566,000 after purchasing an additional 48,020 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Tr LARGE Ca/COM by 21.8% in the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 235,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,727,000 after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 1st Tr LARGE Ca/COM by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 162,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of 1st Tr LARGE Ca/COM stock opened at $51.00 on Thursday. 1st Tr LARGE Ca/COM has a 52-week low of $875.00 and a 52-week high of $1,078.00.

