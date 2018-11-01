735 Shares in Anthem Inc (ANTM) Purchased by Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC

Halbert Hargrove Russell LLC bought a new stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANTM. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $108,000. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the third quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Anthem by 139.2% during the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $269.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $296.00 target price on shares of Anthem in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Anthem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.36.

In related news, Director Julie A. Hill sold 248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.01, for a total value of $66,218.48. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,299,157.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.56, for a total transaction of $202,622.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,257.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,447 shares of company stock worth $4,143,846. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ANTM opened at $274.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem Inc has a one year low of $206.98 and a one year high of $283.06. The company has a market capitalization of $69.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The company reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.11. Anthem had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $22.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Anthem Inc will post 15.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 5th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.92%.

Anthem Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

