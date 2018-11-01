7,260 Shares in Sony Corp (SNE) Purchased by Bray Capital Advisors

Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Sony Corp (NYSE:SNE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the second quarter worth about $103,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sony during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sony by 60.3% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in Sony in the third quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Sony in the second quarter valued at approximately $146,000. 7.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNE. Zacks Investment Research raised Sony from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sony in a report on Friday, October 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Sony from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Sony from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sony has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

Shares of NYSE:SNE opened at $54.13 on Thursday. Sony Corp has a 12-month low of $42.90 and a 12-month high of $61.02. The company has a market capitalization of $67.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Sony (NYSE:SNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.44. Sony had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $1,953.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1,882.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $62.70 earnings per share. Sony’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sony Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Sony Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers network services related to games, videos, and music contents; and home and portable game consoles, packaged software, and peripheral devices, as well as broadcast/professional, integrated circuit card technology, and medical and imaging device solutions.

