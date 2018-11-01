7,115 Shares in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PZA) Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $176,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signet Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 423.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $360,000.

Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $24.50 on Thursday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $24.28 and a 52-week high of $25.90.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 23rd were issued a $0.0685 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%.

