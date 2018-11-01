6,428 Shares in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (PARR) Acquired by First Quadrant L P CA

First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,757 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 81,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 3,522 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 46,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the period. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC now owns 49,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 207,949 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 25th. Cowen downgraded Par Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 12th.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:PARR opened at $17.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.09. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $16.42 and a one year high of $21.85.

Par Pacific (NYSEAMERICAN:PARR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $856.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.70 million. Par Pacific had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Par Pacific Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns, manages, and maintains interests in energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment operates a refinery that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, and other associated refined products.

