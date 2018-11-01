4imprint Group (FOUR) Raised to Buy at Peel Hunt

4imprint Group (LON:FOUR) was upgraded by equities researchers at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage currently has a GBX 2,400 ($31.36) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 2,050 ($26.79). Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 32.60% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on FOUR. Berenberg Bank raised shares of 4imprint Group to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,925 ($25.15) in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st. Liberum Capital raised their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,200 ($28.75) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, FinnCap raised their price target on shares of 4imprint Group from GBX 2,346 ($30.65) to GBX 2,477 ($32.37) and gave the stock a “corporate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st.

FOUR opened at GBX 1,810 ($23.65) on Thursday. 4imprint Group has a 12-month low of GBX 1,538 ($20.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,080 ($27.18).

4imprint Group plc operates as a direct marketer of promotional products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and North America. It offers apparel, bags, drinkware, stationery, and toys and novelties, as well as writing, technology, outdoor and leisure, tradeshows and signage, auto, home and tools, food and candy, office and awards, and wellness and safety products.

