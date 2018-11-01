3D Systems (DDD) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The 3D printing company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $164.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.82 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of DDD stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.74. The stock had a trading volume of 7,502,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,671. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 3D Systems has a one year low of $7.92 and a one year high of $21.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.60 and a beta of 1.69.

In other 3D Systems news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $75,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 213,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,823,798.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin Mcalea sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 250,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,307,950.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,400 shares of company stock valued at $669,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 13th. B. Riley raised their target price on 3D Systems from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 target price on 3D Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised 3D Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.19.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

