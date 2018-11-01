3D Systems (DDD) Given New $14.00 Price Target at Loop Capital

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital to $14.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the 3D printing company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Gabelli lowered shares of 3D Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies raised shares of 3D Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 3D Systems from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price objective on shares of 3D Systems and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of 3D Systems from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.19.

Shares of 3D Systems stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.60. The company had a trading volume of 247,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,843,671. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. 3D Systems has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $21.78.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The 3D printing company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $164.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.82 million. 3D Systems had a negative net margin of 7.53% and a negative return on equity of 5.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that 3D Systems will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $95,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Kevin Mcalea sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $424,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,307,950.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,400 shares of company stock worth $669,400. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 3D Systems by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,413,577 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $226,672,000 after buying an additional 3,727,372 shares during the period. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 5,809,990 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $80,235,000 after purchasing an additional 26,880 shares during the period. Investment Management of Virginia LLC grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 2,084,555 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $28,788,000 after purchasing an additional 20,141 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,313,379 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $18,138,000 after purchasing an additional 71,725 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of 3D Systems by 1,095.3% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,224,450 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,010 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.12% of the company’s stock.

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides three-dimensional (3D) printing products and services worldwide. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform data input generated by 3D design software, CAD software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names.

