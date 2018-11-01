$39.86 Million in Sales Expected for Easterly Government Properties Inc (DEA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) will report $39.86 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Easterly Government Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $40.40 million and the lowest is $39.22 million. Easterly Government Properties posted sales of $33.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will report full year sales of $159.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $158.30 million to $159.90 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $208.74 million, with estimates ranging from $207.42 million to $209.99 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Easterly Government Properties.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $36.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.04 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 0.59%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 4th.

In other news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 400,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total transaction of $7,860,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $884,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 8,125 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 53,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 434,250 shares of company stock valued at $8,542,390 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,342,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,073,828 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,429 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $14,549,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,761,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,197,000.

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.97, a quick ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.45. Easterly Government Properties has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $22.32.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

