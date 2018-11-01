3,854 Shares in Ventas, Inc. (VTR) Acquired by First Dallas Securities Inc.

First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ventas by 1,618.2% during the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 437,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,890,000 after buying an additional 411,612 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Ventas by 43.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 454,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,970,000 after buying an additional 137,926 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Ventas by 140.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,295,000 after buying an additional 13,301 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Ventas by 19.2% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 229,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,041,000 after buying an additional 36,961 shares during the period. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ventas by 1.0% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 135,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,700,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $61.00 target price on Ventas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet downgraded Ventas from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Ventas in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.62.

In other news, EVP T Richard Riney sold 13,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $822,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $58.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $46.55 and a one year high of $65.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.13.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $936.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.19 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 19.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 28th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.41%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.96%.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a leading real estate investment trust. Its diverse portfolio of approximately 1,200 assets in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom consists of seniors housing communities, medical office buildings, life science and innovation centers, inpatient rehabilitation and long-term acute care facilities, health systems and skilled nursing facilities.

Further Reading: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.