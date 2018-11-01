3,610 Shares in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Acquired by Shufro Rose & Co. LLC

Shufro Rose & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,610 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth $103,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $118,000. Fort L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% during the second quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $4,295,673.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 125,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,481.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $610,499.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,576 shares in the company, valued at $2,387,505.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,297 shares of company stock worth $9,403,743. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.22.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.49. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $53.61 and a 12-month high of $74.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 16.01%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 12th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.