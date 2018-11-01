3,273 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (WBA) Purchased by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,273 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 204.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kaizen Advisory LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 128.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. 64.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on WBA. TheStreet raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 21st. BidaskClub raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.22.

WBA stock opened at $79.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $80.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 11th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $33.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 21.75%. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 6.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.24%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.