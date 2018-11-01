$314.67 Million in Sales Expected for Navient Corp (NAVI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) will announce $314.67 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $306.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $327.00 million. Navient posted sales of $366.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.32 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.07 billion to $1.22 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Navient had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

NAVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. ValuEngine cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. BidaskClub cut Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 12th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Navient from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at $125,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at $139,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at $174,000. 92.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NAVI stock opened at $11.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 21.92, a current ratio of 20.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47 and a beta of 2.15. Navient has a 52-week low of $11.30 and a 52-week high of $15.02.

Navient Corporation provides asset management and business processing services to education, health care, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) Loans, Private Education Loans, and Business Services.

