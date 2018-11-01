3,138 Shares in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (MHK) Purchased by Eads & Heald Wealth Management

Eads & Heald Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $171,834,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $158,411,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 20.6% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,959,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,760,000 after buying an additional 334,869 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 324.6% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 294,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,013,000 after buying an additional 224,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 23.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,096,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,932,000 after purchasing an additional 206,062 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,156 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,640. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Carson bought 2,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.34 per share, with a total value of $313,885.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,845.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 62,698 shares of company stock valued at $11,330,135. Corporate insiders own 16.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MHK. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $122.00 target price on shares of Mohawk Industries and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 26th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $260.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.06.

NYSE MHK opened at $124.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.29. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.45 and a 52 week high of $286.85.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.58 by ($0.29). Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

