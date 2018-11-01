2U (TWOU) Upgraded at BidaskClub

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson started coverage on 2U in a research note on Wednesday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price objective for the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of 2U in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered 2U from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on 2U in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on 2U in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of TWOU opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.50 and a beta of -0.01. 2U has a one year low of $57.84 and a one year high of $98.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.71, a current ratio of 5.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $97.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.84 million. 2U had a negative return on equity of 9.91% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. The company’s revenue was up 49.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 2U will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Paucek sold 75,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total value of $6,331,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 605,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,090,224.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Chernis sold 10,000 shares of 2U stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $840,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,664,312.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. AMP Capital Investors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $255,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI purchased a new position in shares of 2U in the 2nd quarter valued at about $262,000.

About 2U

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Graduate Program Segment and Short Course Segment. It offers front-end technology and services, including online learning platform, student and faculty and immersion support, accessibility, admissions application advising, in-program student field placements, and faculty recruiting.

