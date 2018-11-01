230,271 Shares in International Speedway Corp (ISCA) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in International Speedway Corp (NASDAQ:ISCA) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 230,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,086,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its stake in International Speedway by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in International Speedway by 94.8% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in International Speedway by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 17,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its position in International Speedway by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 30,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in International Speedway by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded International Speedway from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded International Speedway from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research cut International Speedway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

ISCA stock opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.08. International Speedway Corp has a fifty-two week low of $35.12 and a fifty-two week high of $49.95.

International Speedway (NASDAQ:ISCA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $159.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.93 million. International Speedway had a return on equity of 5.59% and a net margin of 38.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Speedway Corp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Speedway Company Profile

International Speedway Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, promotes motorsports themed entertainment activities in the United States. Its motorsports themed event operations consist principally of racing events at its motorsports entertainment facilities, which promote approximately 100 stock car, open wheel, sports car, truck, motorcycle, and other racing events.

