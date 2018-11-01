222,642 Shares in Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) Acquired by Ardevora Asset Management LLP

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 222,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,770,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Amc Networks by 15.0% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amc Networks by 1.7% during the second quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 63,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Amc Networks by 32.3% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Amc Networks by 32.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in Amc Networks by 265.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 2,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amc Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Amc Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Amc Networks in a report on Friday, July 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Amc Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Amc Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amc Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.88.

Shares of Amc Networks stock opened at $58.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.69. Amc Networks Inc has a one year low of $46.89 and a one year high of $69.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.00, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Amc Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $761.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.99 million. Amc Networks had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 278.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Amc Networks Inc will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amc Networks Profile

AMC Networks Inc owns and operates various cable television's brands delivering content to audiences, and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other. The National Networks segment operates five distributed entertainment programming networks under the AMC, WE tv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV names in high definition and standard definition formats.

