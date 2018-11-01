21Vianet Group (VNET) Shares Up 2.2%

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.12. 10,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 580,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VNET. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.95.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). 21Vianet Group had a positive return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 18.44%. The company had revenue of $125.18 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that 21Vianet Group Inc will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,432,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,892,000 after buying an additional 71,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 54,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth about $8,893,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 832,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 227,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 803.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 446,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 397,369 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.

