21Vianet Group (VNET) Shares Up 2.2%

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) shot up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.34 and last traded at $11.12. 10,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 580,062 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.88.
A number of research firms have issued reports on VNET. Zacks Investment Research raised 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. BidaskClub downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.50 and a beta of 1.95.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of 21Vianet Group by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,432,273 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,892,000 after buying an additional 71,335 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,144,823 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,934,000 after acquiring an additional 54,160 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group in the second quarter worth about $8,893,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 37.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 832,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,771,000 after acquiring an additional 227,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 803.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 446,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,513,000 after acquiring an additional 397,369 shares in the last quarter. 30.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
21Vianet Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:VNET)
21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network; and other hosting related value-added services.
