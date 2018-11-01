20,475 Shares in Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Purchased by Cypress Capital Management LLC WY

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYN. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Rayonier by 7,393.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 922,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,687,000 after buying an additional 910,105 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd grew its stake in Rayonier by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,245,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,107,000 after buying an additional 818,534 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rayonier by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,594,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $525,964,000 after buying an additional 580,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Rayonier by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,370,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,711,000 after buying an additional 491,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA grew its stake in Rayonier by 100.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 567,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,185,000 after buying an additional 283,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on RYN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Rayonier from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.40.

Shares of NYSE:RYN opened at $30.20 on Thursday. Rayonier Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.27 and a 12-month high of $39.73. The company has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.12. Rayonier had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is presently 166.15%.

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2018, Rayonier owned, leased or managed approximately 2.6 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

