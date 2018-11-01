1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION (FXD) Position Reduced by Astor Investment Management LLC

Astor Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION (NYSEARCA:FXD) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,705 shares during the quarter. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION makes up about 0.8% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 1.25% of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION worth $5,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION by 7.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,820,000 after purchasing an additional 13,878 shares in the last quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION by 15.9% in the second quarter. Risk Paradigm Group LLC now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION by 33.4% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION by 107.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION by 122.9% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 32,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 17,987 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FXD traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,413. 1st Tr EXCHANGE/CONSUMER DISCRETION has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $45.57.

First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Consumer Discretionary Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

